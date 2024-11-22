Watch CBS News
Crash involving rescue vehicle closes part of Pines Boulevard

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - A crash involving a Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue vehicle disrupted traffic at Pines Boulevard and Flamingo Road on Friday afternoon, closing part of the roadway.

Aerial footage captured by Chopper 4 showed a white sedan with heavy damage to the front area of the vehicle. Images also showed the rescue vehicle on the side of the road. 

Two people, a firefighter and the driver of the sedan were taken to area hospitals and are said to be in stable condition. 

It looked like the rescue vehicle struck an electric box. FPL was at the scene. 

The crash is causing significant traffic delays in the area and police are actively investigating the cause of the incident.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

