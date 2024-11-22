Crash involving rescue vehicle closes part of Pines Boulevard

MIAMI - A crash involving a Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue vehicle disrupted traffic at Pines Boulevard and Flamingo Road on Friday afternoon, closing part of the roadway.

Aerial footage captured by Chopper 4 showed a white sedan with heavy damage to the front area of the vehicle. Images also showed the rescue vehicle on the side of the road.

Two people, a firefighter and the driver of the sedan were taken to area hospitals and are said to be in stable condition.

It looked like the rescue vehicle struck an electric box. FPL was at the scene.

The crash is causing significant traffic delays in the area and police are actively investigating the cause of the incident.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.