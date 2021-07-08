MSC Cruise Lines Reveals Plans For New Mega State-Of-The-Art Terminal At PortMiami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – PortMiami, the Cruise Capital of the World, continues to grow. Thursday, the Cruise Division of MSC Group announced a partnership with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri to build a new state-of-the-art MSC Cruise terminal.

The new $414 million mega-terminal will serve as many as three latest generation ships at the same time and be capable of handling up to 36,000 passengers' movements per day.

In line with PortMiami's plans to enable shore power connectivity, the company's ships deployed there will be ready to plug in to the local power grid at berth.

MSC Cruises Miami Terminal rendering. (Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, said in part, "Miami has always been a key hub and the new MSC Terminal at PortMiami consolidates our overall presence in this important maritime center. Thanks to the Italian flair that Fincantieri will undoubtedly contribute to this project just like they do to many of our ships, this new state-of-the-art terminal will become a Miami landmark of style as well as comfort for passengers passing through what's considered the cruise capital of the world. Moreover, it will serve as a platform to support and sustain the expansion of our Cruise Division across the region and in the Caribbean for years to come. It will also allow us to deploy there some of our most modern and environmentally high-performing vessels, representing together with our other investments in the U.S. our commitment to the local market, our trade partners and guests."

MSC Cruises Miami Terminal rendering. (Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

In addition to state-of-the-art facilities for passenger services, the new terminal building will include office areas, multi-level parking for at least 2,400 vehicles and a new road connection.

As per the terms of the project, Fincantieri will construct two new docks measuring 750 meters in total. Miami-Dade County will also build a third berth. The project also foresees the construction of the related seashore infrastructure, including water supply stations and four passenger embarkation decks.

The terminal, designed by the award-winning global architecture firm Arquitectonica, is due to be completed by December 2023.

MSC isn't alone in its construction at PortMiami.

Carnival Cruise Line is currently expanding and upgrading its terminal and Virgin Cruise Lines is also in the midst of building it's new terminal at the busiest cruise port in the world.

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line recently completed new cruise terminals.