South Florida mother and daughter battle breast cancer together, just before Mother's Day

Mother's Day is Sunday, and one mother-daughter duo hopes you'll use some of the day to talk openly and honestly about your health.

That's because they are both waging a battle against breast cancer. Emerly Rojas and her mother, Xiomara Guzman, received their diagnosis just five months apart. The two now support each other through their treatments.

"Last year in April, I was feeling my breasts, and I felt a huge lump that wasn't there before," Rojas said. "When she told me that she went for her mammogram, and that she had like a lump, I would have never thought that it was, it's like it's crazy what a coincidence."

Rojas's mother is battling stage four breast cancer. It has metastasized. Rojas is battling stage two cancer. Something that came as a surprise because cancer didn't run in their family.

"I still don't believe it, you know," Rojas said. "So, it's been hard. But we support each other. We talk to each other every day."

The diagnosis isn't easy for Guzman to talk about. But her pride in her daughter is.

"She's wonderful. She's the best, best, best daughter that somebody can have. She's good," Guzman said. Rojas undergoes radiation treatments at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Plantation.

Guzman is doing immunotherapy treatments. Through it all, they make sure they care for each other. "My cancer, is, it. It's bad," Xiomara said. "But I'm doing very good, very good. She helped me in everything she can."

10% to 20% of women diagnosed with the disease have a first-degree relative (a parent, child or sibling) who has faced the disease as well. "So of course, this is very unusual," said Dr. Alejandra Perez, an oncologist at Sylvester told CBS News Miami. She's treating both mother and daughter, something she says she's done before, but not necessarily at the same time. "It is a big myth that patients that develop breast cancer have a family history," she said. "We know that most patients that are diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a family history, so we, I always say to my patients we are all at risk and we all have to pay attention. Family history or not."

Doctor Perez advises women to know their risk and know their bodies. Rojas encourages them to be their own advocate, and make sure they are getting their screenings. "Get your mammograms, do physical exams, check the breast area, check under your armpit, keep up with your appointments," Rojas said. "If you see anything make sure you reach out to your doctors."

As for what they will give each other this Mother's Day, Guzman told us "I think the best gift I can give to her is my love." Rojas said, "My love, my appreciation for her and the gift of you know strength and just being there every day and checking up."

Rojas herself is a mother of two children. She is working through her cancer treatments. Both women credit the love and support of their family for keeping them positive and motivated during this journey.