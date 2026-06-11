Mother of 5-year-old girl fatally shot in Florida City home out of jail after arrest on seperate charges

A relative placed a blanket over the head of Ashley Hosendove as she bonded out of jail Thursday night. Hosendove was arrested on an outstanding disorderly conduct charge, just as authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of her 5-year-old daughter, Ja'nova Parks.

The relative did not answer any questions about how Hosendove's 5-year-old daughter was shot at her Florida City home and later died at the hospital.

Five-year-old Ja'nova Parks was shot in the torso. It is still unclear exactly how she ended up being shot.

Her grandmother, Latisha Ellison, described her as "intelligent, savvy and bubbly" and said she was devastated when she learned of the shooting.

"It makes me angry because nothing like this should be able to happen, especially in your home," Ellison said. "Nothing like this should be able to happen. Carelessness, carelessness."

Ellison said she was receiving treatment at a hospital when she learned of the shooting and rushed to the scene still wearing a hospital gown.

"My granddaughter was smart. She was sassy and she'll tell you how she feels. It doesn't matter how you feel about it. At five, we always knew she was so smart for her age," Ellison said.

Hosendove appeared before a bond court judge on Thursday. When questioned about why she missed two Zoom hearings on the disorderly conduct charge, Hosendove said she was late to the meetings due to a family matter.



Authorities stated that it will take time to complete the shooting investigation.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.