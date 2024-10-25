More than 3.3 million ballots cast in Florida in 2024 election

More than 3.3 million people — nearly 25% of Florida's registered voters — have cast their ballots for the Nov. 5 election. Republicans were dominating early voting and Democrats were leading mail-in voting as of Friday morning.

Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 1,811,305 ballots had been cast by mail, while 1,521,620 had been cast at early voting sites. That is 23.8% of the 13,845,913 registered voters.

Overall, 1,477,243 Republicans and 1,178,100 Democrats had voted. Also, 608,364 unaffiliated voters and 69,218 third-party voters had cast ballots.

Early voting sites opened Monday in most of the state, and counties are required to offer early voting as of Saturday. The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot was Thursday.

In all there are 13,845,913 registered voters with 5,455,480 Republicans, 440,890 Democrats, 3,584,982 no affiliation and 404,890 third party.

How many people have voted early as of Friday:

Statewide: 1,521,620 total — 821,446 Republicans, 410,218 Democrats, 257,868 unaffiliated, 32,388 third party

Broward: 108,303 total — 35,396 Republicans, 48,659 Democrats, 21,915 unaffiliated, 2,133 third party

Miami-Dade: 148,585 total — 69,455 Republicans, 43,696 Democrats, 32,912 unaffiliated, 2,522 third party

Monroe: 6,047 total — 3,518 Republicans, 41,442 Democrats, 952 unaffiliated, 135 third party

How many people have voted by mail as of Friday: