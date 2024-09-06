Mom in custody after child reportedly thrown from moving vehicle in Hialeah

HIALEAH - New surveillance video released by Hialeah Police shows some disturbing and dramatic images after they say a 1-year-old girl was thrown from a moving vehicle Thursday night.

In the video, you see a good Samaritan cradling and talking to the child after she sees what happened at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at N.W. 54th St. and 37th Avenue. You hear the woman asking the child, "Are you OK?"

The surveillance video shows the child's mother showing up at the scene after the child was thrown from the car and confronting the good Samaritan, who is on the phone with 911.

You hear the good Samaritan saying, "Help me" and "I need you to come and I am not giving you her."

You hear the mother saying, "That's my baby."

Police responded immediately after receiving the disturbing call.

"We received a call about a 1-year-old child being thrown from a moving vehicle. The caller saw the child on the ground and saw she was physically hurt, and she picked up the child and took her to a safer location and called 911. This will not be tolerated in Hialeah," said officer Scarlett Hernandez.

It is not known who threw the child from the moving vehicle.

Hernandez said the mother, 29-year-old Taashay Mills, took off with her daughter Cassidy Mills.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement put out a missing child alert for them, saying the child was wearing a pajama shirt and a pajama bottom and had braided hair and said they were looking for the 29-year-old mother as well, saying they were in a 2016 red Chevrolet Malibu.

"I am very proud to say that after 15 hours of very diligent work by our detectives, we located Taashay Mills and Cassidy Mills," Hernandez said.

She said the mother was found and arrested in Miramar, and the child was located in Opa-Locka and taken to a hospital.

Police initially said they were very concerned because the child had scrapes on her forehead and above her left eye and they said the mother did not return to the scene or try to get medical treatment for Cassidy or take her to a hospital.

Hernandez said charges that could include child abuse and child neglect are pending against the mother who is in custody.

CBS News Miami spoke to the mother's grandparents, who said the child was hoping to be OK and they said the mother had not done anything like this before.