Mom arrested in South Florida after leaving children alone in truck with loaded gun, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

A Jacksonville mother was arrested Monday in Riviera Beach after leaving her three children alone in a tractor-trailer with a loaded gun, police said.

Riviera Beach police officers responded Sept. 8 to a truck stop where the rig had been parked at a gas pump for three hours, with no adults nearby.

Authorities said a 16-year-old boy rolled down the window and told officers he could not move the truck. A 5-year-old girl was also seen near the cab, and a 20-month-old girl remained inside the truck.

Police secured the baby and discovered a Glock Model 26 9mm semi-automatic pistol on the floorboard between the driver's and passenger's seats.

Mother admits leaving kids alone

torquita-tashe-griffin-mugshot.jpg
TorQuita Tashe Griffin   RIviera Beach Police

Police later located the mother, identified as 36-year-old TorQuita Tashe Griffin and her companion.

Griffin admitted the gun was hers and that she left the children in the truck for about an hour while she bought food.

The firearm, loaded with seven rounds, was seized.

Charges filed; child welfare investigating

Griffin was booked at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center and charged with three counts each of child abuse and unsafe storage of a firearm, as well as two counts of child neglect.

Both adults were cited for trespassing at the truck stop.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified and is investigating. 

