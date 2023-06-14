Mom arrested after 9-month-old baby tests positive for amphetamines

MIAMI - A South Florida mom has been arrested after police investigators said her 9-month-old daughter tested positive for amphetamines.

On June 8th, at around 7 p.m., the mom, identified as Krystal Jimenez, called 911 saying her baby was having a seizure.

The baby was initially transported to Baptist Hospital in Homestead and later transferred to Nicklaus Children's Hospital, where she was treated.

The arrest report says test results concluded that the child tested positive for amphetamines and was being treated for withdrawals.

Police said Jimenez failed to provide and protect the victim with care, supervision, and services necessary to maintain the victim's physical and mental health.

On Tuesday, June 13, police arrested Jimenez who confirmed she is the primary caregiver for the baby, but could not provide an explanation as to why the infant had amphetamines in her system.

Jimenez was arrested and transferred to Turner Guilford Correctional Center.

