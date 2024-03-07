MMA makes its mark in Miami with UFC 299 this weekend

MIAMI — MMA will make its mark this weekend right here in Miami.

One fighter has been the talk of the sports world since becoming champ. CBS News Miami's Samantha Rivera introduces us to some interesting characters.

It's about to get a little wild inside the Kaseya Center on March 9 with UFC 299's main event: "Suga" Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon "Chito" Vera.

Bantamweight champ O'Malley showed off some moves at media day on Wednesday, as he's going to try to defend his title when he takes on Vera — the same man who gave him his only career loss almost four years ago. So, as you can imagine, the bad blood continues to run deep between these two with no chance of becoming friends anytime soon.

The other fights featured guys who trained right here in South Florida: Dustin Poirier, who trained in Coconut Creek, and Gilbert Burns, fighting out of Boca Raton.