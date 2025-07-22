Missing woman found safe near Tampa, BSO says

A woman who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe in the Tampa Bay area, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies located Summer Leo, 30, on Tuesday in the 12900 block of South U.S. 301 in Riverview, Florida.

Man detained for questioning

Leo was with 39-year-old Timothy Bowman, who was detained by deputies for questioning.

Authorities said the investigation into Leo's disappearance remains ongoing.

A missing persons alert was issued after Leo was last seen around shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, July 20, leaving the Target store at 3200 North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale.

She was observed entering a white BMW M340i with Florida tag AH34SK, which detectives said is registered to Bowman.