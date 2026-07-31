Video shows rescue of missing divers in Florida Keys after getting separated from boat

A dramatic video shows the moment when rescuers were able to save a group of divers who went missing when they became separated from their boat in rough conditions in the Florida Keys.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), officers were notified around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday that divers were missing in Monroe County.

Three missing scuba divers were rescued after they became separated from their boat in rough conditions in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Those divers, three adult men, were diving a reef off Duck Key in the Middle Florida Keys when they were separated from their boat in the rough conditions.

The FWC, along with the United States Coast Guard Station Marathon and the United States Navy Search and Rescue Key West, responded to the area and began a search for the divers.

Missing scuba divers were rescued in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A Navy Search and Rescue helicopter found the divers around 12:12 p.m. floating about 1.74 nautical miles from where they started their dive.

"Every minute matters during a search on the water," said Capt. Adam Garrison, Monroe County area supervisor. "The seamless coordination between FWC, Coast Guard, and Navy Search and Rescue, along with the combined use of our marine and aviation assets, allowed a quick and safe resolution for these divers."

The FWC said that marine officers immediately responded to the location and safely brought the men and their gear aboard the FWC boat.

After it was determined that the men were not injured, they were reunited with their dive boat.