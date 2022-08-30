Missing Homestead boy believed to have been taken by dad, grandma after custody battle
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police need your help finding a missing boy with autism.
Jorge Morales, known as Jojo, is 6 years old.
Investigators believe the boy's father and grandmother have taken him.
The boy's mother who was awarded custody went to pick him up over the weekend and found his father's home empty with their phone numbers disconnected.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
