Triple shooting, crash sends adults to hospital, Miramar police say

Three people are in the hospital after Miramar Police said a shooting and crash left them wounded early Sunday morning.

The department said it unfolded sometime before 6 a.m. along Sunshine Boulevard. Two men and one woman were reportedly shot in a car while heading west on the road. The shooting resulted in a crash.

Officers said they and Miramar Fire Rescue responded immediately, offered aid, and ensured all three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. As of publication, their conditions are unknown.

Police said investigators have limited information, but are looking for a white BMW that is believed to be involved in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.