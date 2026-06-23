Broward police sergeant arrested on domestic violence charge after allegedly punching girlfriend in face

A Broward County police sergeant has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge last week.

According to an arrest report, a woman arrived at the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office early Saturday morning to report a domestic violence incident that had taken place between her and her boyfriend just hours earlier.

The victim told investigators that she received a text message from her boyfriend, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Devarious Holloway, of Miramar, telling her to go outside because his mother needed to speak with her.

That confused the victim because, according to the arrest report, his mother has been dead since 2017.

Devarious Holloway Miami-Dade Corrections

The victim said that she walked to her door and didn't see anyone That's when she walked toward a parked car that was blocking her view.

That's when she told investigators that she noticed Holloway who then allegedly asked, "So, we're done?"

According to the arrest report, she started walking toward her sister's home, believing that Holloway would follow her. However, she noticed that he had entered her home instead.

When she returned, the victim said Holloway threw her cellphone at her, narrowly missing her but hitting the door. In addition, the victim said Holloway grabbed her and pushed her down onto a couch, and then hit her in the face when she tried to get up.

She also said Holloway kicked her in the leg.

Eventually she said she was able to run to her bedroom and lock the door behind her, but Holloway kicked the door and broke the frame, according to the arrest form.

Holloway eventually left the home for a while, but returned. When she opened her bedroom door, she said that Holloway continued to argue with her about the state of their relationship and hit her in the chest.

Holloway eventually left the home.

Holloway eventually turned himself in at Turner Gilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami and he was charged with criminal mischief and battery.

The Miramar Police Department said they were notified by the MDSO of the off-duty incident involving Holloway, and he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The Miramar Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and ethical conduct, and will address this matter through the appropriate channels," the department said in a statement to CBS News Miami.