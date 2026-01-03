Miramar man arrested after five‑hour SWAT standoff

A Miramar man is in police custody after an hours‑long standoff with SWAT.

Police say the man, identified as 27‑year‑old Styvens Jean, barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon Friday afternoon. He will be booked into the Broward County Main Jail and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery, according to Miramar police.

Five‑hour negotiation effort

Miramar Fire Rescue rolled a stretcher away from the home on Juniper Street on Friday evening after officers negotiated with Jean for about five hours to get him to exit. When the stretcher turned, a man could be seen with his arms down by his side.

Police were initially called to the home for a mental health call. That's when Jean locked himself inside with a knife. After officers were unable to make contact, a tactical unit was brought in.

Neighbors react to large police presence

"It's been a very long time since we've seen something as drastic as this happening in the neighborhood," said Rochaya Reid, who lives nearby.

"This street is very calm. Very quiet and now this is a very big surprise for us," said Jamie Angulo, who also lives nearby.

Scene draws heavy response

Chopper 4 flew over the scene shortly after 2 p.m., when the situation first began. Officers quickly surrounded the home and brought in the tactical team as neighbors gathered outside, watching in shock.

"I'm coming down, and I see a swarm of police cars. I'm like mom! I call my mom immediately, and I'm like I don't know what's going on, but stay inside. Stay safe because you know there's a lot of police officers outside," said Reid.

"A little nervous because I have family, you know. Gotta be very careful with us. I have kids, too. This has never happened," said Angulo.

Prior calls to the home

A neighbor told CBS News Miami off-camera that police have been called to the home in the past for a mental health call.