South Florida woman held 4 days at ICE facility in Miramar without shower or edible food, boyfriend says

A South Florida man says his girlfriend has been held for four days in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing facility in Miramar without access to a shower or edible food, raising new questions about conditions inside the building.

The man, who requested anonymity due to fears of immigration consequences, told CBS News Miami that his girlfriend was transferred to ICE custody following a traffic stop. He stated that she is dealing with pain and fatigue while being unable to shower.

"I haven't showered in like four days," the woman said in a phone recording shared with CBS News Miami. "We can't eat that food anymore. No one can eat it".

According to the boyfriend, the woman is in the United States legally, holds a work permit valid through 2029, and has applied for asylum. He said she was pulled over for allegedly failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. Authorities claimed she did not exit her vehicle when instructed, leading to charges of resisting and a subsequent transfer to ICE custody.

These allegations coincide with an unannounced visit by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., to the ICE Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach on Thursday. The congresswoman stated she spoke with a woman who had previously spent several days at the Miramar facility and reported similar conditions, including the lack of access to showers and uncleaned clothing.

The boyfriend described the situation as "inhumane" and noted he is warning family and friends to limit routine outings due to fears about immigration enforcement.

CBS News Miami contacted ICE for comment regarding the allegations, but a response had not been received as of Thursday night.