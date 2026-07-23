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Miramar gas station stabbing leaves one person seriously injured

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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Police in Miramar are continuing to investigate a stabbing that took place at a gas station Wednesday night that left one person with serious injuries.

Miramar police said the stabbing took place at the Mobil gas station located in the 16000 block of Miramar Parkway.

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Miramar police said one person was seriously injured in a gas station stabbing on Wednesday night.

Police said one man sustained serious injuries in the stabbing and needed to be airlifted to a local hospital to be treated.

The suspect fled the scene after the stabbing, and police said they are still searching for the person responsible.

No other details were released. 

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