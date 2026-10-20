Broward man accused of trying to kidnap 13-year-old from Miramar gas station, police say

A 32-year-old Broward man has been arrested after police said he tried to kidnap a 13-year-old from a gas station on Monday.

According to information provided by the Miramar Police Department, officers were called to the Shell gas station at 2840 S. State Road 7 in Miramar to investigate reports of a possible attempted kidnapping.

Police said that the suspect, who has since been identified as Michael Polanco, of Davie, tried to kidnap the teenager and then fled west away from the gas station.

Michael Polanco Broward Sheriff's Office

As police officers were responding to the location, they received information that a man who matched Polanco's description was spotted in the area causing another disturbance.

Police officers then diverted to that area, found the suspect and detained him to investigate. That suspect was then positively identified by both the teenager and a witness who saw the incident unfolding.

Polanco was then arrested and transported to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

According to police, Polanco has a history of offenses including felony battery, resisting arrest, exposure of sexual organs and more.