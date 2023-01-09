Family man, military vet shot outside North Miami Beach home

NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A typically quiet street in North Miami Beach transformed into a crime scene early Sunday morning.

"My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident. A tragic incident. He got shot and it's tragic, he's a military man, served his country, did everything," said Troy Robinson Jr.

That man is identified by loved ones 67-year-old Eric Ferrer, an army veteran and family man.

"He's a people person, always jovial, joking. He's a simple guy, you know, a nice guy, a really nice guy," said Troy Robinson Sr., Ferrer's stepson.

Robinson Sr. said he was inside the family home on 1800 block of NE 21st Court when Ferrer went out to smoke in his car shortly after midnight. Minutes after he stepped out, Robinson Sr. said he heard shots.

"I noticed his windows was down, and I looked in and I saw him. I called my mom, and you know, that's when everything happened," he said.

Robinson says Ferrer was shot in the head and that he's clinging to life. The family, trying to make sense of the heinous ambush.

"It's tragic, you know? I've never experienced anything like this before especially someone so close so yeah, my mom, everybody, we're completely devastated right now," said Robinson Sr.

As Ferrer's loved ones cope with this tragedy, they're asking anyone with any information to come forward and are hoping for justice and closure.