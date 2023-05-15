Migrants come ashore on Sunny Isles Beach

MIAMI - A group of migrants came ashore Monday morning on Sunny Isles Beach.

Police said the group of about 15 was dropped off by a cigarette boat that fled. They came out of the surf around 167th Street. Nine were taken into custody, the rest took off, according to police.

Officers searched the sand and behind buildings on the beach to try and locate them.

Police have not said where the migrants came from or their nationalities.