Midyear financial check-in: Experts say small changes now can help South Florida families finish 2026 stronger

The second half of 2026 is underway, making now an ideal time for a midyear financial check-in, experts say.

For many South Floridians, however, getting ahead financially feels easier said than done.

"One paycheck is not enough for anybody anymore. Not even for one person," Anna, a Fort Lauderdale resident who asked CBS News Miami to identify her by her first name only, said.

"The prices have doubled," added Christina Boggs.

Despite persistent inflation and tighter household budgets, Bankrate analyst Alex Gailey says even small financial adjustments can make a meaningful difference over time.

"There's ways to outsmart the economy in a lot of ways," Gailey told CBS News Miami. "One of those ways is by being really methodical about your budget and your savings."

Gailey recommends starting with a review of your current finances, including monthly spending, retirement contributions, emergency savings and upcoming expenses such as back-to-school shopping and the holiday season.

Even modest, automatic savings deposits can add up.

"If you're putting $25 away automatically in your savings account a week, that is much better than putting away zero dollars a week," Gailey said. "Over time this will add up to a couple hundred dollars within a few months."

She also encourages consumers to prioritize paying down high-interest credit card debt whenever possible and avoid making purchases they can't afford.

For those struggling to stick to a budget, Gailey says perfection isn't the goal.

"It's OK if you don't follow your budget perfectly," she said. "But you are going to be much more on track if you're looking at that on a regular basis."

For Boggs and Anna, though, the immediate challenge remains covering everyday expenses.

"I'm trying to get odd jobs as much as I can, little jobs everywhere, trying to use more coupons, trying to find more offers," Anna said.

Boggs said her family is doing everything possible to stretch every dollar.

"We're trying to teach budgeting, we're trying to teach a lot of things, but if you don't make the money, you don't have the money to spend."

Gailey says setting up automatic transfers into a savings account can help people build an emergency fund because the money is saved before they're tempted to spend it.