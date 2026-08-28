Suspended Palm Beach clerk granted $160,000 bond; hires attorney known for Harvey Weinstein defense

A judge in the Orlando area granted bond to the suspended Palm Beach County clerk of court accused of child sex abuse.

According to CBS News Miami's Orlando affiliate, WKMG, Michael Caruso appeared before the judge Friday, who determined that the evidence presented by investigators was not enough to keep him in jail. He was granted a total bond of $160,000 and was ordered to surrender his passport, have no contact with victims or witnesses, cannot travel to Orange County except for court dates, and cannot possess firearms, WKMG reported.

WKMG obtained a statement from Attorney General James Uthmeier's office, which condemned the decision.

It reads, in part: "This is an appalling order by the court that is not supported by the facts in this case. We will be seeking an immediate review of this unsupported decision to ensure a dangerous person is off the streets and behind bars where he belongs."

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno leaves the Manhattan Criminal Court, on February 24, 2020 in New York City. A Manhattan judge ordered Harvey Weinstein to remain in custody until his sentencing, scheduled for March 11, on a guilty conviction for sexual assault and rape. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Caruso, 67, is accused of sexual abuse of a relative under the age of 12 for two years. The incidents investigators focus on occurred at an Orange County home on Thanksgiving of 2024 and on a family cruise departing from PortMiami in August 2025.

He faces five felony charges, including kidnapping, molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, luring or enticing a child, and child abuse.

Caruso has denied wrongdoing, while his wife issued a statement in support of him earlier this week and also denied the allegations.

She resigned from public boards, including the Health Care District of Palm Beach and Palm Beach County Housing and Finance Authority, that she worked with.

According to WKMG, Caruso has retained a prominent criminal defense attorney for his team. Donna Rotunno is known for representing movie producer Harvey Weinstein during his 2020 New York rape trial.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Caruso in 2025 to lead the Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller's Office after he served seven years in the state legislature. DeSantis also suspended him just hours after his arrest on Aug. 18.

"He's in for a world of hurt if these allegations are proven in a court of law," DeSantis said at an event in Orlando that WKMG reported this week.