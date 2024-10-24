Miami's Freedom Tower to go under renovation ahead of 100th anniversary

MIAMI — The iconic Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami is turning 100 next year and the building is undergoing some major work ahead of its milestone.

Downtown Miami has gone through many phases over the years and through all the transformation, one thing that has always remained is the Freedom Tower.

Before the monument hits a huge milestone in 2025, it's getting a facelift inside and out.

"The Freedom Tower is so iconic to our entire community," said Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega. "If you think about it when it was first built, it was built for news."

The Freedom Tower first opened in 1925 as the home to the city's newspaper.

For many who arrived from Cuba between 1962 and 1974, it was their first stop in the U.S., acting as Miami's Ellis Island. Pumariega's parents were among those processed through the Cuban assistance center.

"Think about how many people went through the Freedom Tower and what it stood and meant for them that day walking through those doors. It means hope and opportunity," she said.

Over the years, the Freedom Tower would go through phases.

In 1997 it was purchased and renovated by Cuban American National Foundation founder Jorge Mas Canosa. It was sold once more before being handed over to Miami Dade College in 2005.

"We've hosted the queen and king of Spain there," Pumariega said. "We also had our museum of design there and had many exhibits."

Next June, the Freedom Tower celebrates its centennial anniversary. Pumagiega said the plan is to use the current renovations to tell the story of the first 100 years of the Freedom Tower.

"We will have an exhibit liberated. And that exhibit will be the journey of not just Cuban exiles but for those who were searching for freedom. We'll also have a recreation of el Refugio. Exactly how that refugee processing looked like," she said.

With all the changes, some things will remain the same.

The tower will continue to light up in support of Miami's sports teams and causes or to raise awareness.

"I think those are ways that are symbolic of keeping the tradition and I think most importantly than what's inside of it. That it opens its doors to everyone in our community," Pumariega said.

The president also shared with CBS News Miami the Freedom Tower will be teaming up with FIFA for the World Cup in 2026 and host an experience walking you through the history of FIFA.