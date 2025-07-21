Miami's first Cuban-born Mayor Xavier Suarez plans 2025 run

Xavier Suarez, the first Cuban-born mayor of Miami and father of current Mayor Francis Suarez, told CBS News Miami Monday that he plans to file paperwork to run for mayor again in the upcoming 2025 election.

"I'm energized," Suarez said in an interview with the Miami Herald, a news partner of CBS News Miami.

Filing expected Tuesday

Suarez, 76, said he intends to file his candidate paperwork at City Hall on Tuesday morning.

His announcement came hours after a judge ruled it was unlawful for the city to postpone its November 2025 election to 2026 without voter approval.

Political legacy in Miami

Suarez first made history in 1985 when he was elected as Miami's first Cuban-born mayor.

He was reelected to a two-year term in 1987 and again to a four-year term in 1989.

His son, Francis Suarez, is term-limited at the end of this year.