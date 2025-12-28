Investigation underway after woman found shot and killed in Little Havana, Miami Police say

An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot and killed in Miami late Saturday night, police said.

Shortly after 11:50 p.m., Miami Police responded to reports of a woman shot at 1810 SW 3rd Ct. in Little Havana, where arriving officers found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue took the woman to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries, Miami Police said.

Miami Police have not identified the woman or provided any additional details as the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.