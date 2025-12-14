Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after woman found dead inside Dollar Tree freezer, Miami Police say

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel

CBS Miami

A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Dollar Tree freezer on Sunday morning, City of Miami Police said.

Around 8 a.m., Miami Police officers responded to the Dollar Tree location at 968 SW 8th St. after an employee called saying that there was a deceased woman inside the business.

According to Miami Police, the woman was found inside the store's freezer.

Miami Police is investigating the discovery as an unclassified death at this time, as the circumstances surrounding the woman's death remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

