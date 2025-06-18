Miami woman charged with running unlicensed recovery home, illegal dumping, MDSO says

A woman faces multiple charges, including organized fraud and illegal dumping, after authorities uncovered an unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery recovery home operating at a Miami-Dade home, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Torrasha Monique Smith, 41, operated the facility, which was not licensed as an assisted living facility (ALF) in Florida, per a records check with the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant on April 30, 2025, at the home located in the 21400 block of SW 132nd Ct., where they found six post-operative patients receiving personal care services such as bathing, dressing, eating, toileting, personal hygiene, medication assistance and lodging, the sheriff's office reported.

Unlicensed operation uncovered

The investigation revealed that patients, all from outside Miami-Dade County, paid Smith $300 to $500 per night via Zelle for services, believing the facility was licensed, authorities said.

One employee reported being paid $16 per hour to work 12-hour shifts five days a week, while another was paid $45 per ride to transport patients, according to the sheriff's office.

Smith's operation allegedly netted over $50,000 by defrauding vulnerable clients recovering from cosmetic surgery, investigators said.

Authorities noted that Smith had been arrested previously on January 11, 2024, for operating another unlicensed recovery home and continued to move her operations to new locations when discovered.

Hazardous waste violations

In addition to fraud charges, Smith faces charges related to illegal dumping of hazardous medical waste, the sheriff's office said.

On April 30, investigators found a red trash bin in the residence's garage containing contaminated plastics and cloth, including blood-soaked adult diapers, gloves and medical pads, creating a biological hazard, according to the report.

A biohazard waste bin was also found overflowing and covered with a blue tarp, with no authorized waste company managing disposal, authorities said.

On April 24, a trash pull from a county waste bin in front of the residence revealed similar contaminated materials, the sheriff's office said.

Smith voluntarily turned herself in on Wednesday, June 18 and was taken into custody without incident.

She was charged with organized fraud, operating an unlicensed ALF, hazardous waste violations and other related offenses, according to authorities.