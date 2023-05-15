Miami Weather: Wet start as "Rainy Season" gets underway

MIAMI - Our rainy season officially got underway Monday with a wet start across parts of South Florida with showers and storms.

Umbrella weather NEXT Weather

We typically see about 70% of our annual rainfall during the wet season with an average of about 51 inches of rain. The rainy season continues through October 15th.

Passing showers will blow in on the breeze on Monday. In the afternoon most storms will likely push inland and to the west. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday we'll see more scattered showers and some storms.

Coming up NEXT Weather

Midweek the heat is on as we flirt with record highs. A southwesterly wind will allow highs to soar to the low 90s Wednesday through Friday with the potential for afternoon storms.