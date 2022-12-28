Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Wednesday warm up with nice ocean breeze

By Dave Warren

MIAMI - One more chilly start before the warmer breeze returns to South Florida.

A light north breeze helped drop the temperatures into the 50s again Wednesday morning with mostly clear skies.  A warmer east breeze developed over the Atlantic and met up with the cool land breeze right near the coast. This resulted in a few showers developing just off or near the coast in the morning. By the afternoon, the ocean breeze will push across the Florida Peninsula leading to warm and dry conditions across the east coast metro areas. Highs will be in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

weekend-weather.png
Warming trend into the weekend NEXT Weather

The breeze continues for the rest of the week and the weekend which will continue to warm up South Florida. By New Year's Eve, temperatures will be in the lower 80s in the afternoon and only drop into the upper 70s at night.  A few showers may blow by with the breeze which will turn to the southeast by the start of the new year.

A cold front will move into the northern part of the state by the end of the weekend but will stall to our north. This keeps South Florida warm and mainly dry over the next few days.

Strong breeze at times keeps an elevated risk of rip currents along the Atlantic Coast for the rest of the week.

