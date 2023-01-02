Miami Weather: Warm & sunny afternoon, mainly dry through mid-week

MIAMI - A comfortable start Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across South Florida with some patchy fog in spots.

A warm afternoon ahead with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. Monday night's lows will fall to the upper 60s and low 70s. Tuesday we stay warm with highs in the low 80s.

It will be a bit warmer with highs near the mid 80s Wednesday.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

We'll enjoy mainly dry weather through midweek. Thursday the rain chance increases a bit due to our next cold front set to bring us some moisture and spotty showers. Thursday will be warm with highs in the low 80s but it will be cooler by Friday morning with lows in the low 60s. Friday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.

This weekend will be beautiful with cool mornings in the low to mid 60s. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.