NEXT Weather: Warm and humid Presidents Day
MIAMI - It was a mild, muggy start to Presidents Day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, warm, and humid with highs in the mid-80s. Although the rain chance is low, a stray shower will be possible. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution.
Tuesday we stay warm with highs in the mid-80s. Record heat is possible as NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees, the current record is 86 degrees.
The heat is on for the rest of the week with highs well above normal soaring to the mid-80s.
We'll be flirting with record heat through the weekend as there are no cold fronts set to move in across South Florida.
