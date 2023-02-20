NEXT Weather: Warm and humid Presidents Day

MIAMI - It was a mild, muggy start to Presidents Day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, warm, and humid with highs in the mid-80s. Although the rain chance is low, a stray shower will be possible. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution.

Warm Week NEXT Weather

Tuesday we stay warm with highs in the mid-80s. Record heat is possible as NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees, the current record is 86 degrees.

The heat is on for the rest of the week with highs well above normal soaring to the mid-80s.

We'll be flirting with record heat through the weekend as there are no cold fronts set to move in across South Florida.