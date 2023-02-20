Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: Warm and humid Presidents Day

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Presidents Day 2/20/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Presidents Day 2/20/2023 7AM 00:22

MIAMI - It was a mild, muggy start to Presidents Day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, warm, and humid with highs in the mid-80s. Although the rain chance is low, a stray shower will be possible. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution.

record-watch.png
Warm Week NEXT Weather

Tuesday we stay warm with highs in the mid-80s. Record heat is possible as NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees, the current record is 86 degrees.

The heat is on for the rest of the week with highs well above normal soaring to the mid-80s. 

We'll be flirting with record heat through the weekend as there are no cold fronts set to move in across South Florida. 

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 8:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.