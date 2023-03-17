Miami Weather: Warm & breezy, cold front moves through late Saturday

MIAMI - The luck of the Irish is with us this St. Patrick's day since we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather. It will be warmer with highs in the low 80s.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and swimming in the ocean is not advised. The strong southeast breeze is leading to hazardous boating conditions too.

Wet weekend NEXT Weather

Friday night's lows fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday we'll start with some sunshine and highs climb to the low to mid 80s. It will be warm and breezy under mostly sunny skies. Scattered showers will develop late in the day due to a cold front moving in.

Much needed rain on the way NEXT Weather

Sunday the rain chance will be highest with highs near 80 degrees. Some storms and heavy downpours will be possible. We remain unsettled through early next week with the potential for more wet weather. Between Sunday and Tuesday, some areas may see 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Highs will stay warm in the low 80s as Spring officially begins on Monday.