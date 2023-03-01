NEXT Weather: Unseasonably warm start to March

MIAMI - South Florida woke to some patchy dense fog and temperatures in the low 60s inland, mid to upper 60s along the coast.

Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. It will be a very warm start to March with highs remaining well above normal in the mid to upper 80s. We'll enjoy mainly dry and mostly sunny weather for the rest of the week.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Friday will be windy at times as the breeze builds and gusts could reach 30 mph or stronger.

Saturday we stay breezy and it will be warmer as highs will soar to the upper 80s. We may break or tie a record on Saturday.

Sunday highs will climb to the upper 80s and spotty showers will be possible. A cold front will bring us only a slight drop in temperatures.

Mainly dry and warm NEXT Weather

Highs will be in the low 80s early next week.