NEXT Weather: "Feels like" temps in triple digits, afternoon storms

MIAMI - Another day of heat and then storms.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Keys from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. as heat index values will rise to 110 degrees or higher when you factor in the humidity.

Triple digit heat NEXT Weather

Miami-Dade and Broward got off to a mainly dry and warm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

In the afternoon highs will be above average in the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits across South Florida.

Afternoon rain NEXT Weather

Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. The winds will begin to shift out of the southeast and there will be a slight change in the pattern as storms will be steered inland the next few days.

Scattered sea breeze driven storms will still be possible late week into the weekend. Highs will rise to the low 90s and heat advisories will be possible through the weekend.