NEXT Weather: Steamy sun early with storms in the afternoon

MIAMI - We are kicking off the month of August with more heat and storms.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Keys from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. as the heat index values may reach 110 degrees or higher.

It was a mainly dry, warm start to Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the low 80s. Highs climb to the low to mid 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in high humidity.

Afternoon storms in the forecast NEXT Weather

With the heating of the day and the sea breeze, storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could turn strong with the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

The rain chance stays high through Wednesday with another round of storms expected. By the middle to late week, our rain chance decreases only slightly and we'll have more typical summertime storms. Highs will remain above average in the low to mid-90s through the weekend.