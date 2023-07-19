NEXT Weather: Showers for the first half of day, low 90s in the afternoon

MIAMI - South Florida's Heat Advisory has been extended through 8 p.m. on Thursday as highs climb to the low 90s and heat index values rise to 105 to 110 degrees in the afternoon when you factor in the humidity.

Limit your time outside during the afternoon hours and stay hydrated.

Scattered showers and storms will move in off and on again throughout the day with the potential for some heavy downpours and localized flooding.

Saharan dust begins to move in on Thursday through late week and this weekend. The rain chance will decrease as this drier air settles in but the Saharan dust will also lower air quality and lead to hazy skies.

With less rain, we can expect more heat this weekend as highs will soar to the upper 90s. Record heat is possible Saturday and Sunday with just a few storms possible.