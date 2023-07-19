Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: Showers for the first half of day, low 90s in the afternoon

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 7/19/2023 6AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 7/19/2023 6AM 00:28

MIAMI - South Florida's Heat Advisory has been extended through 8 p.m. on Thursday as highs climb to the low 90s and heat index values rise to 105 to 110 degrees in the afternoon when you factor in the humidity.

highs-today.png
Another hot one NEXT Weather

Limit your time outside during the afternoon hours and stay hydrated.

Scattered showers and storms will move in off and on again throughout the day with the potential for some heavy downpours and localized flooding.

Saharan dust begins to move in on Thursday through late week and this weekend. The rain chance will decrease as this drier air settles in but the Saharan dust will also lower air quality and lead to hazy skies.

next-wx-5-day-pop.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

With less rain, we can expect more heat this weekend as highs will soar to the upper 90s. Record heat is possible Saturday and Sunday with just a few storms possible.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 7:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.