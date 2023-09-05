NEXT Weather: Seasonably warm, low rain chance
MIAMI - It will be mainly dry and seasonal again on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s and plenty of sunshine.
High pressure will keep the rain chance low and our weather tranquil through Friday. Just a few showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday.
Late week and into the weekend, the humidity will rise along with our rain chances due to an increase in moisture. Highs climb to the low 90s through the weekend.
