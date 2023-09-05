Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Seasonably warm, low rain chance

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - It will be mainly dry and seasonal again on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s and plenty of sunshine.

High pressure will keep the rain chance low and our weather tranquil through Friday. Just a few showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

Late week and into the weekend, the humidity will rise along with our rain chances due to an increase in moisture. Highs climb to the low 90s through the weekend.

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 7:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

