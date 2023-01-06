Miami Weather: Plenty of sun, seasonable temps

MIAMI - After a day of record heat, South Florida woke to a cooler start with lows in the mid to upper 60s courtesy of a cold front.

Friday afternoon we'll enjoy lower humidity and pleasant sunshine with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Chilly start NEXT Weather

Saturday morning will be even cooler with lows dropping to the low 60s and upper 50s inland. Most of Broward and Miami-Dade will wake up to lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Gorgeous weekend weather NEXT Weather

The rain chance is low this weekend but a few showers will be possible on Sunday as the winds shift out of the east. Sunday morning lows will fall to the mid-60s and highs will be slightly warmer in the low 80s.

By early next week, spotty showers will be possible as a weak cold front approaches. Highs will also be a bit warmer.