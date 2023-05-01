Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Plenty of sun, less humid

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - After a few weeks of wild and wet weather, the month of May kicks off with a quieter, calmer weather pattern.

Monday got off to a cooler start with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be less humid, dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night's lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will soar to around 90 degrees Tuesday and it will be even hotter Wednesday with highs climbing to the low 90s.

Another area of high pressure will reinforce the dry air already in place. Late week, highs will be in the upper 80s with low rain chances. This weekend the rain chance rises a bit with the potential for spotty showers and a few storms on Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

