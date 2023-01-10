Miami Weather: Nice through Thursday, cold front arrives Friday

MIAMI - A cooler start across South Florida with lows falling to the upper 50s inland and low 60s around the rest of Broward and Miami-Dade.

In the afternoon, highs will climb to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night will likely be even cooler with lows dipping down to mid to upper 50s.

Big change at the end of the week NEXT Weather

We'll enjoy cool mornings and mild afternoons through Thursday. Highs will be slightly above average and near 80 degrees.

Sweater weather weekend NEXT Weather

Friday the rain chance rises due to the strong cold front. Some showers and storms will be possible. The winds will increase with gusts as high as 20 to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures tumble to the upper 40s Friday night into Saturday morning and highs will only reach the mid 60s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday morning will still be cold with mostly upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday highs climb to around 70 degrees.