Local News

Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, slight chance for a shower or two

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather 10/25/2022 5AM
MIAMI - It was a comfortable start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 70s along the coast and cooler upper 60s inland.

We enjoyed a dry start and the rain chance is low with only a few showers possible later. However, minor tidal flooding will be possible along the coastal areas due to the higher than normal King Tides. The next high tide in Key West takes place at 10:51 a.m. The next high tide in Miami takes place at 9:13 a.m. and in Ft. Lauderdale around 9:28 a.m.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon will allow highs to climb to the mid to upper 80s. We'll enjoy more of the same over the next few days as high pressure remains in control.

Late in the week, a cold front will stall to our north and we will remain warm with low rain chances through Halloween weekend. Lows will be in the low 70s and highs stay seasonable in the mid to upper 80s.

Lissette Gonzalez
First published on October 25, 2022 / 8:04 AM

