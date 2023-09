NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 9/6/2023 7AM

MIAMI - A wonderful Wednesday ahead with plenty of sunshine and low rain chances.

Highs will be seasonal in the low 90s.

We'll enjoy mainly dry weather on Thursday. The rain chance begins to creep up on Friday. But this weekend is when we'll bump up the chance for wet weather due to more moisture moving in.