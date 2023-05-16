Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, rain chance increase Wednesday

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 5/16/2023 5AM
MIAMI - A dry and mild start to Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-70s across South Florida.

Although the rain chance is lower, spotty showers and a few storms will be possible later in the day. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be hotter and humid with highs in the low 90s. Near-record heat is possible with the potential for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Late week into the weekend we stay sizzling with highs around 90 degrees and daily afternoon storms.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 6:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

