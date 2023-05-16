Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, rain chance increase Wednesday

MIAMI - A dry and mild start to Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-70s across South Florida.

Although the rain chance is lower, spotty showers and a few storms will be possible later in the day. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be hotter and humid with highs in the low 90s. Near-record heat is possible with the potential for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Late week into the weekend we stay sizzling with highs around 90 degrees and daily afternoon storms.