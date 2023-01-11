Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, pleasant afternoon, chilly weekend ahead

MIAMI - It was a chilly start Wednesday with lows falling to the low to mid-50s, and a few inland areas woke up with the upper 40s.

In the afternoon highs will climb to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Cool start to Thursday NEXT Weather

Thursday morning will not be quite as chilly. Lows will dip to the upper 50s and low 60s and highs will be slightly warmer - around 80 degrees.

Big change coming NEXT Weather

Friday we'll enjoy a cool start with low 60s and highs will climb to the low 80s. Some showers will be possible as a cold front moves through.

This weekend, get ready for the "Big Chill" as it will be the coldest air we have seen since Christmas. Lows will plunge to the mid to upper 40s Friday night into Saturday morning. With winds gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour, it will feel even colder than that.

Break out the jackets and sweaters NEXT Weather

Saturday will be a cool and blustery day with highs only in the low 60s. Sunday will likely be our coldest start with most of South Florida dropping to the low to mid-40s. Highs will rise to the low 70s on Sunday afternoon with plenty of Winter sunshine.

By Monday, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we'll wake up in the low 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s.