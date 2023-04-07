Miami Weather: Humid & warm, rain chance increases over weekend, especially in the afternoon

Mainly dry and warm NEXT Weather

MIAMI - Another warm, humid, and breezy day ahead with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach.

Saturday we'll wake up with a few morning showers and then enjoy mid-day sun before some storms develop in the afternoon and evening.

Easter outlook NEXT Weather

The rain chance is higher on Easter Sunday. Sunday morning will be mainly dry and mild, with temperatures in the mid-70s. The best time to plan those Easter egg hunts will be in the morning since storms will develop later. It will be a very warm, humid Easter with highs in the upper 80s. The heating of the day along with a frontal boundary, a disturbance, and plenty of moisture will lead to showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

The rain chance remains high Monday and Tuesday with the potential for heavy rain. From Sunday through Tuesday rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected.