Miami Weather: Hot & humid with scattered storms through weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - A very mild start to Friday with temperatures in the upper 70s.

We may see showers and storms develop a bit earlier, in the mid to late morning. The highest rain chance will be around midday into the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn strong and produce heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds, and lightning.

Another hot, humid day ahead with highs climbing to the upper 80s and around 90 degrees.

This weekend the steering flow will shift out of the east and that will bring us a change in our weather pattern.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday, but the heaviest rain will likely push inland and out towards the west coast in the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay warm In the upper 80s.

Next week the rain chance increases due to more moisture and instability.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 7:14 AM

