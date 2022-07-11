Miami Weather: Hot & humid, better chance for rain later in the week

MIAMI - It was a warm and, steamy start across South Florida with temperatures in the low 80s.

Monday will be very hot as temperatures soar to the low to mid-90s in the afternoon and it will feel like 102 to 105 degrees when you factor in the high humidity. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and they will likely lift northward due to a southerly wind flow.

Monday night lows will remain warm, around 80 degrees.

The week ahead. CBS News Miami

Tuesday we will see some passing showers in the morning hours due to more of a southeast breeze. Then storms will push inland and the west coast in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the triple-digits due to high humidity.

On Wednesday we'll see more of the same as highs continue to heat up to the low 90s. Some showers will develop in the morning with spotty storms in the afternoon.

Late week Saharan dust will likely lead to hazy skies and lower rain chances due to drier air. Next weekend the rain chance will increase and scattered storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be closer to normal around 90 degrees.