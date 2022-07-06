Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Hot & humid, inland storms develop in the afternoon

By Austin Carter

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A toasty Wednesday is expected across South Florida as temperatures will reach the upper 80s and the "feels like" temperatures climb into the 90s.

Wednesday morning temperatures started out in the low 80s before sunrise. A few sprinkles along the coast are possible during the morning hours, storm chances will increase across inland portions of the area later in the day.

Inland thunderstorm activity could ramp up between noon and 5 p.m. and could be widespread.

Future weather is tracking downpours stretching across remote portions of Miami-Dade and Broward, and stretching over to Southwest Florida.

Aside from the inland storms, a mix of clouds and sun will hug the coast. Highs will be near 88 degrees with southeast winds of 9 to 13 mph.

Storm chances remain possible through the next few days and into the weekend, with temperatures staying in the upper 80s.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 12:34 PM

