NEXT Weather: Heat is on this weekend, could set records next week

By Dave Warren

MIAMI - Near record to record highs remain in the forecast for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Early afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 80s before the ocean breeze brings slightly cooler temperatures inland later in the afternoon. Evening weather will remain clear and dry as temperatures drop back into the upper 70s.

Records over the weekend will be just out of reach at 89 degrees but a warmer breeze will increase temperatures next week as records drop a degree or two. Highs will be near 90 degrees next Tuesday which has the potential to set or tie the current record.

Aside from a few quick moving showers in the Florida Straits, the weather across South Florida will remain mainly dry for the next seven days.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 9:45 AM

