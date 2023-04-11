Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Gusty showers, storms become more widespread late afternoon

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 4/11/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 4/11/2023 7AM 00:33

MIAMI - The CBS New Miami Next Weather team has declared an Alert Day through Thursday due to the potential for gusty downpours and flooding.

tuesday-temps.png
Not as hot NEXT Weather

Scattered showers and storms will continue to soak much of South Florida on Tuesday with more widespread rain expected late afternoon into the evening. Keep your rain gear close.

There is a stalled frontal boundary to our south and a high pressure system to the north leading to windy conditions. With plenty of tropical moisture in place, the rain chance is high.

week-weather.png
What to expect NEXT Weather

Wednesday may be a washout due to a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico and abundant tropical moisture. We remain unsettled through Thursday with the potential for more storms.

We should start to see some improvement Friday into the weekend. The rain chance will decrease and only spotty storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 7:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.