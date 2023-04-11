Miami Weather: Gusty showers, storms become more widespread late afternoon

MIAMI - The CBS New Miami Next Weather team has declared an Alert Day through Thursday due to the potential for gusty downpours and flooding.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to soak much of South Florida on Tuesday with more widespread rain expected late afternoon into the evening. Keep your rain gear close.

There is a stalled frontal boundary to our south and a high pressure system to the north leading to windy conditions. With plenty of tropical moisture in place, the rain chance is high.

Wednesday may be a washout due to a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico and abundant tropical moisture. We remain unsettled through Thursday with the potential for more storms.

We should start to see some improvement Friday into the weekend. The rain chance will decrease and only spotty storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.